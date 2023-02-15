HamberMenu
Watch | Kota students write their wishes on this temple “wall”

A video featuring "wall of beliefs" at a temple in Kota, Rajasthan, a popular destination amongst students appearing for competitive exams.

February 15, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This is the Radha Krishna temple in Rajasthan’s Kota. The temple is popular amongst students for its wall inside the premises. The students believe that writing messages on the temple wall will get the attention of the almighty. It is frequented by students pursuing the highly competitive medical and engineering entrance exams.

The tradition started in early 2000. Initially, the “wall of beliefs” was seen as defacement by the temple authorities. But when students who had written on the wall cleared their entrance exams, they started allowing it. Many of the wishes written on the walls are also about gaining concentration and focus.

The wall is repainted every two months, to make space for new wishes to be written.

