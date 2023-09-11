Kota Police collaborate with coaching centres to help students address mental health issues

September 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - JAIPUR

An initiative of the Kota Police to address mental health issues and generate awareness on suicide prevention is said to have helped the students at coaching centres in the city.

Twenty-three students have died by suicide this year. This year has recorded the highest number of students’ suicides since 2013.

The police have made a collaborative effort with the coaching institutes to identify the students experiencing distress and have provided them with essential support, counselling and medical assistance. All police stations in the city have been asked to refer such cases to a dedicated specialised unit, student cell, comprising a team of skilled counsellors.

The features of the initiative to combat mental health challenges were highlighted at an event, “Creating hope through action”, in Kota on Sunday, where the strategies to reduce suicide rates among the students were discussed. The students were asked not to hesitate in seeking support from psychologists, psychiatrists and counsellors for any kind of distress.

Allen Career Institute’s director Naveen Maheshwari said the collaboration with the police would help empower the parents and students with the knowledge and resources to address the issue. Mr. Maheshwari said a student’s journey essentially involved numerous stakeholders with whom they must establish strong bonds for their metal well-being.

‘Need to engage in social activities’

Kota Range Inspector-General of Police Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said engaging in social activities was crucial for students in a competitive environment, where loneliness could lead to negative thoughts. He said the young students should constantly interact with the people around them and share their thoughts.

The deliberations also focused on the importance of early detection of distress among students and making interventions to prevent their mental health from deteriorating. Noted psychiatrist M.L. Agrawal said understanding the shift in students’ behaviour was crucial for preventing suicides, while the timely psychological intervention could help avoid such tragedies.

The partnership of police with the coaching centres was described as a significant step to cultivate a spirit of togetherness and collective accountability, which would motivate the participants to work for preventing suicides.

(Those in distress can seek assistance by calling numbers provided in this link)

