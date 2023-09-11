ADVERTISEMENT

Kota Police collaborate with coaching centres to help students address mental health issues

September 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Kota Police have launched an initiative to identify the students experiencing distress and have provided them with essential support, counselling and medical assistance

Mohammed Iqbal

File image of students after attending their classes in Kota, Rajasthan, used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

An initiative of the Kota Police to address mental health issues and generate awareness on suicide prevention is said to have helped the students at coaching centres in the city.

Twenty-three students have died by suicide this year. This year has recorded the highest number of students’ suicides since 2013.

The police have made a collaborative effort with the coaching institutes to identify the students experiencing distress and have provided them with essential support, counselling and medical assistance. All police stations in the city have been asked to refer such cases to a dedicated specialised unit, student cell, comprising a team of skilled counsellors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The features of the initiative to combat mental health challenges were highlighted at an event, “Creating hope through action”, in Kota on Sunday, where the strategies to reduce suicide rates among the students were discussed. The students were asked not to hesitate in seeking support from psychologists, psychiatrists and counsellors for any kind of distress.

Allen Career Institute’s director Naveen Maheshwari said the collaboration with the police would help empower the parents and students with the knowledge and resources to address the issue. Mr. Maheshwari said a student’s journey essentially involved numerous stakeholders with whom they must establish strong bonds for their metal well-being.

‘Need to engage in social activities’

Kota Range Inspector-General of Police Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said engaging in social activities was crucial for students in a competitive environment, where loneliness could lead to negative thoughts. He said the young students should constantly interact with the people around them and share their thoughts.

The deliberations also focused on the importance of early detection of distress among students and making interventions to prevent their mental health from deteriorating. Noted psychiatrist M.L. Agrawal said understanding the shift in students’ behaviour was crucial for preventing suicides, while the timely psychological intervention could help avoid such tragedies.

The partnership of police with the coaching centres was described as a significant step to cultivate a spirit of togetherness and collective accountability, which would motivate the participants to work for preventing suicides.

(Those in distress can seek assistance by calling numbers provided in this link)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajasthan / education

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US