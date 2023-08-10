Kota medical student death case: NCM seeks SIT investigation

August 10, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after a 17-year-old NEET aspirant found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kota of Rajasthan, the father of the teenager approached the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), alleging that he was murdered. Following the complaint, the NCM wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding the investigation to be done by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to a communique from the NCM, Harjot Singh Chhabra, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, appeared before the Chairman of the Commission requesting for justice in the case of “brutal killing of his 17-year-old son Manjot Singh Chhabra in Kota” earlier this month. The Commission has also received a representation from Gurpreet Singh, Regional President, BJP Minority Front, Uttar Pradesh, regarding the same case.

“It is informed that the deceased student was undertaking coaching for the medical entrance examination and was found dead with his face wrapped in a plastic bag and hands tied on 3.8.2023. Initially, it was suspected to be a case of suicide. However, later the father alleged that his son was killed,” the NCM said.

The NCM has issued suo motu notice to the Rajasthan government on August 7 and sought a detailed report in the the matter within 21 days. The Commission also spoke to the Superintendent of Police, Kota district, who informed the NCM that the case has already been registered. However, no arrest has been made so far and circumstantial evidence has been destroyed or not been taken on record, said the communique.

“In order to ensure free and fair investigation into the case and provide justice to the aggrieved minority family, Chairman, NCM, Iqbal Singh Lalpura has now written to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan requesting to entrust the investigation of this case to a Special Investigation Team under a senior officer from outside the district,” the NCM said.