Other States

Kota infant deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Ashok Gehlot

Mayawati

Mayawati  

more-in

BSP supremo Mayawati demanded that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be sacked in the wake of death of over 100 infants in a Government-run hospital in Kota.

The former U.P. Chief Minister charged that Mr. Gehlot was making political statements that were irresponsible and unsympathetic.

“This is highly shameful,” she said in a tweet.

She demanded that Mr. Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation, claiming that otherwise more women will lose their children.

At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BSP Chief had on Thursday targeted the Congress over infant deaths, suggesting that party leader Priyanka Gandhi should have gone there to console the children’s mothers instead of “playing politics” in U.P.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 12:21:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kota-infant-deaths-mayawati-demands-sacking-of-ashok-gehlot/article30468104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY