Kota infant deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Ashok Gehlot

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be sacked in the wake of death of over 100 infants in a Government-run hospital in Kota.
The former U.P. Chief Minister charged that Mr. Gehlot was making political statements that were irresponsible and unsympathetic.
“This is highly shameful,” she said in a tweet.
She demanded that Mr. Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation, claiming that otherwise more women will lose their children.
At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BSP Chief had on Thursday targeted the Congress over infant deaths, suggesting that party leader Priyanka Gandhi should have gone there to console the children’s mothers instead of “playing politics” in U.P.
