Koraput villagers use own funds to construct irrigation system

Around 60 agrarian families of Odisha’s Koraput town have used their own funds and labour to build an irrigation system to get extra water for their fields.

These families of the ‘mali’ community live at Pandiki Maliguda street of ward number 14 of Koraput municipality. Though Pandiki Maliguda became a part of the Koraput municipality around seven years ago, the families still continue to earn their living by cultivating paddy, vegetables and flowers. Inhabitants of Koraput town still call Pandiki Maliguda a village.

The families were facing a water crisis during the summer months. “As their demand for a small project to irrigate their fields was not fulfilled by the administration, they decided to bring water to their fields on their own” said a resident of Koraput, Ch. Santakar.

There is a check dam and water reservoir uphill near the village.

“We decided to lay a pipeline on our own to transport water to our fields. All families donated money and labour for the purpose and our dream irrigation project was established about a year ago at a cost of ₹1.80 lakh,” said Mukund Nayak, an inhabitant of Pandiki Maliguda.

Thirty-six pipes of eight inch diameter were used for the project. According to Mr. Nayak, the project has already started showing results as hey were able to cultivate vegetables and flowers even during this summer, when there was no rain.

Efforts lauded

Goura Patnaik, Executive Officer of the Koraput municipality, lauded the efforts of the families and said efforts are on to provide piped drinking water supply to Pandiki Maliguda street within a few days.