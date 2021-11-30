Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo introduces short-term adoption of animals

Zoo Director Asis Samanta said adoption fees have been lowered, and authorities are encouraging people to adopt lesser-popular birds and animals, besides popular ones such as deer, tigers and chimpanzees.

Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata has introduced month-long adoption of animals to create public awareness about them, besides the earlier year-long duration.

After adoption, though the animals continue remaining in the zoo, the sponsor gets a complimentary entry pass to the premises for up to four people, can celebrate his/her birthday on the campus, and gets an adoption card.

Zoo Director Asis Samanta on Tuesday said that adoption fees have been lowered, and authorities are encouraging people to adopt lesser-popular birds and animals, besides popular ones such as deer, tigers and chimpanzees.

“We are encouraging people to adopt less-popular animals such as pangolin, fishing cat, and birds of different species for a month to make adoption affordable for the common man and popularise the practice. People can also adopt animals for one year like before,” Samanta told PTI.

The annual adoption rate for a lion, tiger or elephant is ₹2 lakh, while that for a giraffe is ₹1.5 lakh. One needs to shell out ₹15,000-20,000 for adopting smaller animals, and ₹2,000-3,000 for birds.

“The monthly rates will be one-twelfth of the annual ones. We will upload the photo of the animal and the sponsor on the website and also put it up near the respective enclosure,” he said.

Since the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people have adopted various animals and birds so far and many others have shown interest.

“The adoption process has gained momentum after the lockdown. Animals such as fishing cat, hyena, giraffe, chimpanzee have been adopted. I hope many more people will come forward,” he said.

Theatre personality Sohini Sengupta had adopted chimpanzee Babu sometimes back, and an IPS officer from Howrah and a professor of Ashutosh College have adopted two smaller animals.