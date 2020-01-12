Other States

Kolkata Port Trust renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieves a memento from Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during an event to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata, on Jan. 12, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieves a memento from Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during an event to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata, on Jan. 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

“Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust’s connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 said the Centre was making every effort to develop West Bengal and its underprivileged sections.

Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee government, he said the State government was not keen on implementing central schemes as it does not benefit “syndicates“.

Mr. Modi, after renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of its sesquicentenary celebrations, said country’s coasts were gateways to development.

“Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust’s connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal.

“Our country’s coasts are gateways to development, the (central) government has started the Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity,” Mr. Modi said.

He stressed that the people of Bengal should get the benefits of all central schemes.

“The Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, its poor, Dalits, unprivileged and backward sections. As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes,” Mr. Modi added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Kolkata Other States
West Bengal
Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:09:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kolkata-port-trust-renamed-after-syama-prasad-mookerjee/article30549188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY