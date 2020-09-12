Kolkata Police’s first female officer-in-charge dies in car accident

Debashree Chatterjee, the first lady officer of Kolkata Police to serve as officer-in-charge of a police station died in a car accident on Friday morning in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

A Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Chatterjee ( 45) was working on deputation with the West Bengal Police as Commanding Officer (CO) of the 12th Battalion. The driver of the vehicle Manoj Kumar Saha, and security officer Tapas Barman, also of the 12th Battalion, too died in the accident. Chatterjee joined Kolkata Police as sub-inspector in 1988, and rose to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

Chatterjee became the first ever lady officer to be posted as officer-in-charge of a police station. During her tenure as Inspector, she served as additional officer-in charge, Hare Street police station and officer-in-charge of North Port and Taratala police stations.

“We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Smt Debashree Chatterjee, DC of KP, working on deputation in WBP as CO, 12th Bn, her driver and security guard in a tragic car accident in Hooghly this morning. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families #RIP,” the Kolkata Police tweeted. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolence over the death of the lady police officer.