Kolkata police lodges FIR against the OSD of Tripura CM, sends notice

Agartala

25 November 2021 03:15 IST

He is charged with Section 41 A of Cr.PC

Kolkata Metropolitan Police registered a case against Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, under disaster management act and other IPC sections. A notice has been sent to him under Section 41 A of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) to appear before the Investigating Office (IO) tomorrow.

The notice referred to a case registered at Narkeldanga police station of Kolkata. It claimed that “it is revealed during investigation that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you.”

OSD Sanjay Mishra expressed his utter surprise over registration of a case at a Kolkata police station and claimed that he has not visited Kolkata in the past two years. “Kolkata police ne farzi FIR kiya mere khilaf (Kolkata police registered a false FIR against me)”, he told The Hindu.

Mr. Mishra is unlikely to fly to Kolkata to appear before the IO tomorrow and is reportedly exploring legal remedy. He may challenge the FIR in the court as the notice sent to him via Tripura police warned of arrest if he failed to appear before the IO.

The case has opened another round of spar between BJP and the Trinamool Congress. BJP described it as an act of vengeance.

The State has witnessed a series of violent incidents involving both the parties linked to elections to 13 urban bodies including the Agartala Municipal Corporation slated for tomorrow.