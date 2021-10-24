Kolkata Metro bids adieu to non-AC rakes

The last non-AC Metro rake was ceremonially sent off to Noapara carshed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station

The Metro Railway, Kolkata, on Sunday formally bade farewell to non-AC rakes, some of which have been in service since its inception as the country’s first underground railway in 1984.

The Kolkata Metro, which started operations on this day in 1984, organised an exhibition 'Down the Memory Lane' at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station to mark the departure of the non-AC rakes.

"As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition that will depict the past, present and future of Metro Railway," General Manager Manoj Joshi told reporters.

He said it is an opportunity to relive the moments that the city has shared with the Metro Railway, which have become an integral part of people’s lives.

"Several expansion works are underway, and in two to three years, new corridors will start functioning," Mr. Joshi said.

The last non-AC Metro rake was ceremonially sent off to Noapara carshed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station by Mr. Joshi.

The Metro Railway, Kolkata, which started services 37 years ago between Esplanade and Bhowanipore (at present Netaji Bhavan station), a distance of 3.40 km, now covers 31.3 km.

Construction work is underway in the New Garia-Airport, Joka-BBD Bag routes apart from the East West Metro, a part of which is already operational.