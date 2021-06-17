Kolkata encounter | Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses plea of slain gangster’s father for second autopsy

The court also dismissed another plea for preserving Bhullar’s body at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by slain gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar’s father seeking directions to the State of Punjab to conduct a second autopsy of his son’s body either at PGIMER in Chandigarh or AIIMS, Delhi.

The court also dismissed another plea for preserving Bhullar’s body at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Bhullar and another gangster Jaspreet Singh, involved in killing two policemen recently in Ludhiana, were gunned down by a Kolkata police team in a shootout in the city on June 9 after receiving “pin-pointed” information from their Punjab counterparts. Bhullar’s family hasn’t yet conducted his last rites.

Bhullar’s father Bhupinder Singh, in his petition filed through his counsel Simranjit Singh, had sought directions to the State of Punjab to conduct a second post-mortem of his son’s body either at the PGIMER, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, or some independent medical institute to ascertain the nature of injuries.

Bhupinder Singh, a retired Punjab police inspector, has alleged that his son was tortured before being gunned down.

When the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul dismissed it, saying the matter is not under its jurisdiction as the encounter took place in Kolkata, according to Simranjit Singh.

He added that they would approach the Supreme Court after receiving a copy of the high court order.

Earlier on Monday, the Ferozepur deputy commissioner had rejected the request of Bhullar’s family for a second post-mortem.