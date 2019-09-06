Kolkata collapse: more residents shifted out

As residents from more houses were evacuated in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area on Thursday, city’s mayor Firhad Hakim said that reconstruction and removal of debris of houses in the affected area will start only after the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL) provides a soil stability certificate.

Over 350 residents from Durga Pituary Lane and Sakrapara Lane have already been provided alternative accommodation. Almost half a dozen houses collapsed in the area after the tunnel boring work of East West Metro Corridor hit a water reservoir on Sunday, leading to water seepage and ground subsidence.

“The KMRCL will have to give a certification from a recognised organisation that the ground is no longer collapsing. Only then will the KMC [Kolkata Municipal Corporation] give the permission for removing the debris and repairing the damage,” Mr. Hakim said.

Among those affected due to the metro work was Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy, who had to leave his apartment in the neighbourhood on Thursday and take refuge in a government accommodation.

The KMRCL, in a press statement, said it will release ₹5 lakh to each family which had to evacuate the area suddenly. The metro authorities also assured that they would reconstruct the buildings that have collapsed or suffered damage. The KMRCL will bear the boarding and lodging expenses of the people who have been shifted from their homes and attempts are being made so that they can be provide them alternative accommodations.

International experts

The KMRCL has also sought the help of international experts like Pual Virell from South Africa, who was the lead engineer for the tunnel under the Hooghly, and Guy Bridges from Hong Kong, a renowned tunnelling engineer. Experts like John Endicott from Singapore and Kiril Shramko, a grouting expert from Russia, are among others who are helping the KMRCL in damage control.