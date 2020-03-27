Kolkata civic body earns actor’s praise

The Kolkata Muncipal Corporation’s use of sprinkler machines for spraying disinfectants to sanitise different places in the city due to the lockdown in view of COVID-19 has earned the praise of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Not only did Mr. Bachchan laud this initiative but he also urged the officials in Mumbai to do the same.

“wow...this is fantastic...Mumbai, hello ... can the authorities please do this for us too,” the actor tweeted on Thursday.

Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor in Council, Parks and Squares, KMC, said that the applause by the superstar comes as a “huge encouragement for the KMC as well as the workers who are engaging in sanitising activities in such distressing times”. “We have about 20 such vehicles... since Monday, we are using chemicals like chlorine, sodium hypochlorite to sanitise the areas where crowds are assembling.”