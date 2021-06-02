Kolhapur-based company develops local IT solution to aid in COVID-19 care

Mumbai

02 June 2021 09:39 IST

Manorama Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. (MIPL), a Kolhapur-based company, has said it has locally developed a communicable disease management solution (CDMS) that is aiding in COVID-19 care in Mumbai and helping enforce pandemic protocols in the district.

The solution, the company said, provides real-time visibility of COVID-19 patients and helps in contact tracing, capacity building, bed management, last-mile vaccine management, and powering novel coronavirus war room dashboards.

In Mumbai, the CDMS is deployed at civic-run COVID-19 treatment facilities such as Seven Hills Hospital, Poddar Hospital, Nair Hospital, and NESCO COVID-19 Centre.

Besides, this solution has been deployed at the Kolhapur collectorate where a centralised war room has been set up to provide real-time data visualisation of key performance metrics such as availability of beds, drugs and consumables, supply of medical oxygen, and infection spread-related statistics in the district.

“We are able to capture data of people entering the district via toll nakas, railway station and airport. It is also possible for the administration through a mobile application to trace each COVID-19 suspect citizen via the geofencing facility, which provides automated alerts to the administration in case of breach of geofence,” Ashvini Danigond, executive director and CEO, MIPL, said.

She said the firm’s solution is a single platform that involves data convergence across various health infrastructure facilities and can be scaled up nationally to meet the challenge posted by the spread of the virus.

For COVID-19 patients in home quarantine, the CDMS offers a teleconsultation facility to connect with physicians, specialists, or doctors with triage in place, she said.

“The creation of a national repository equipped with a centralised solution across all health infrastructure facilities is the need of the hour. Currently, we are working towards this objective in the larger interest of the healthcare requirements of the nation,” she said.