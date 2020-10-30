Other States

K.K. Sharma resigns as advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and he was appointed the State Election Commissioner. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said.

“K K Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Mr. Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed advisor to the Lieutenant Governor in November last year.

During his service career spanning around 30 years, Mr. Sharma has held various positions, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa.

He also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development before his retirement.

Mr. Sharma has also served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2020 4:39:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kk-sharma-resigns-as-advisor-to-jk-lieutenant-governor-appointed-state-election-commissioner/article32983130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY