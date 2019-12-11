Kishor fires fresh salvo at JD(U) over CAB stance

A recalcitrant JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday stuck to his guns, stating that the party — headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — should have spared “a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it” during the Assembly polls in the State four years ago.

Mr. Kishor, also took a dig at Mr. Kumar for his turnaround of 2017 when he dumped the Grand Alliance and returned to the NDA, with the remark that the party “and its managers would not have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone” had it not won the Assembly polls two years earlier.

JD(U) had fought 2015 Bihar polls in alliance with the Congress and the RJD.

“While supporting #CAB, the JD(U) leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015. We must not forget that but for the victory of 2015, the party and its managers wouldnt have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone”, Mr. Kishor tweeted.

The poll strategist-turned-politicians latest outbursts came barely a few hours after Mr. Kumar’s close aide and State Minister Sanjay Jha had dismissed contrary opinions expressed by Mr. Kishor and national general secretary Pavan Varma as “personal opinions”.

‘Personal views’

Rajya Sabha member and president of the JD(U)s Bihar unit Vashishth Narayan Singh also said in the national capital that once the party had made its stand clear, leaders should have refrained from “making public their personal views”.

There is no fresh comment from Mr. Varma, who also voiced disagreement on supporting CAB.