'Kisan mahapanchayat' to be held in U.P.'s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday

03 September 2021 10:37 IST

Farmers from across the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the southern states, will take part in the event.

A "kisan mahapanchayat" on issues related to farmers, including three new agriculture laws of the Centre, has been convened in this Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday.

The venue for the "mahapanchayat" that would be held under the banner of "Kisan Morcha" would be the government college compound, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said on Friday, adding that farmers from across the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the southern states, will take part in the event.

The district administration has stepped up the security measures in view of the event, officials said.

