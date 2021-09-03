Other States

'Kisan mahapanchayat' to be held in U.P.'s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday

Farmers take part in a Maha Panchayat by Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha in Karnal on August 30 after police baton-charged the protesting farmers on August 28. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A "kisan mahapanchayat" on issues related to farmers, including three new agriculture laws of the Centre, has been convened in this Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday.

The venue for the "mahapanchayat" that would be held under the banner of "Kisan Morcha" would be the government college compound, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said on Friday, adding that farmers from across the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the southern states, will take part in the event.

The district administration has stepped up the security measures in view of the event, officials said.


