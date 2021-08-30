Kisan Mahapanchayat flays police action on farmers in Haryana

GURUGRAM

30 August 2021 01:02 IST

Farmers cautioned against communal forces desperate to polarise the people

A Kisan Mahapanchayat at Nuh on Sunday condemned the police action on protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal a day ago. The farmers belonging to all communities participated in the Mahapanchayat and resolved to make all Samyukt Kisan Morcha decisions a big success, be it the proposed Muzaffarnagar kisan rally or Bharat Bandh.

SKM top leaders Rakesh Tikait, Jogender Singh Ugrahan, Dr. Darshan Pal, Yogender Yadav, Avik Saha, Inderjit Singh, Satyawan and others appealed to the gathering to make village-level committees to strengthen the ongoing farmers struggle to get the three “black laws” withdrawn and get a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price for all crops.

Dr. Pal expressed surprise as how could a government official order the police to break the heads of farmers without having a signal from the political bosses.

Mr. Yadav raised the issue of discrimination meted out to Mewat region by successive regimes, which has rendered the region into socio-economic backwardness. Mr. Singh cautioned the farmers against communal forces which were desperate to polarise the people on communal lines by disrupting the historical unity and amity of the Mewati people.

Mr. Ugrahan highlighted the successes the ongoing farmers movement had already achieved in the form of unprecedented unity of the toiling masses of various States. Besides, this struggle has totally exposed the pro-corporate character of the Modi government, he said.

‘Assets sold for a song’

Mr. Tikait recalled how the conspiracy was hatched to disrepute the farmers movement on 26 January. He said that it was not just the three laws, but the real issue was to save the country. He accused the Modi regime of selling out valuable national assets to his corporate friends for a song.

The farmer leader alleged that hoarding of food grain and fruits had already been launched in huge silos belonging to the Adanis.