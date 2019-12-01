Kingpin of fake job racket arrested in Punjab’s Phagwara

The main accused in a fake job racket, in which 26 young men of Punjab were allegedly duped with 24 of them still stuck in Russia, was arrested here, an officer said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Surinder Singh, a resident of Kotbhai village in Muktsar, Phagwara Assistant Sub Inspector Gurmukh Singh said.

“His arrest was made on the information given by co accused Daljit Singh of nearby Khurampur village who was arrested on Friday,” he said.

Surinder Singh, along with his co-accused Daljit Singh, duped 26 young men of Phagwara after promising them jobs in a firm in Russia at a monthly salary of ₹35,000 each, the officer said.

They gave him ₹1.32 lakh each on a promise that they would be employed in the firm, he said.

But when they started working in the firm, the company gave each of them just ₹20,000 per month, he said.

One died of illness

One of the 26, Malkiat Singh alias Sonu (30), died of illness as the company he was working for did not provide him timely medical aid, police said.

“Sonu went into depression as he could not handle the pressure of being stuck in Russia,” said his friend Joginder Pal, who also worked in the same company.

Mr. Pal alleged that the company did not cooperate or give any financial help for bringing back Sonu’s body.

“He and the 24 others collected ₹four-five lakh for it,” he claimed.

Mr. Pal also urged the Indian government to rescue the 24 others stuck in Russia.

The family members of the 24 young men stuck in Russia are planning to meet Union Minister Som Parkash on the issue.

According to police, Daljit Singh was arrested under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and other relevant provisions of the law.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Jarnail Singh. His son Gurpreet (26) is also stuck in Russia, police said.

“My son is in depression. He had gone there to earn. I am waiting for his safe return,” the complainant said.