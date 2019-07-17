Kingpin of drug racket arrested

The Punjab police on Tuesday said it had arrested the kingpin of a drug racket of habit-forming drugs, including the ‘tramadol’ tablets.

Chief of the Anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) and Addl. DGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo said the police had recovered a consignment of 10,67,800 tablets from accused Pardeep Goyal, a Ludhiana-based chemist. “Goyal was operating from his medical store in Ludhiana. He was arrested by the Bathinda police on information provided by a peddler Sunil Kumar. The chemist was dealing with large-scale diversion of banned drugs and tablets,” she said.

The ADGP said the accused had supplied around 70 lakh banned tablets throughout Punjab, mainly in Amritsar, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, in the last 10 months.

Punjab has cancelled the licences of 421 chemists in 2019.