Kin of rape-murder victim in West Bengal to get compensation

The family has gone missing

The West Bengal government has decided pay a compensation of ₹4.12 lakh to the family of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped and then burnt alive in South Dinajpur district earlier this week, a well- placed source at the State secretariat said on Saturday.

The charred body of the teenager was recovered under a culvert at Kumarganj on January 5 and three persons were arrested following a complaint lodged by her family members who were not found at their home on Saturday morning.

The police has lodged a missing diary in this connection.

“The State government will pay a compensation of ₹4.12 lakh to the family members of the girl,” the source told PTI.

The Opposition BJP had held a rally in Kolkata on Friday protesting against the incident and demanded protection for women.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee visited the house of the girl on Saturday but did not find her family members.

“The TMC took them away. The police helped the party in the act,” Ms. Chatterjee alleged.

