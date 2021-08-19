Kin of 41 corona warriors who died of COVID-19 given compensation: Adityanath

Lucknow

19 August 2021 16:02 IST

103 health and sanitation workers died of the disease, says U.P. CM

A total of 103 corona warriors —health and Sanitation workers —died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh and so far the families of 41 of them had received the ₹50 lakh ex-gratia compensation promised to them, according to the government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided the details in a written reply in the Assembly on Thursday to a direct question by the Samajwadi Party MLA from Saharanpur, Sanjay Garg.

Mr. Adityanath said that the compensation amount had been issued into the bank account of the dependants of the 41 deceased through New India Insurance Company.

On August 17, eight more cases were sent to the insurance company for release of funds, he stated.

For the remaining 54 cases, funds would be issued as soon as the original certificates were received from the districts, he added.