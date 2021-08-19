Other States

Kin of 41 corona warriors who died of COVID-19 given compensation: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

A total of 103 corona warriors —health and Sanitation workers —died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh and so far the families of 41 of them had received the ₹50 lakh ex-gratia compensation promised to them, according to the government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided the details in a written reply in the Assembly on Thursday to a direct question by the Samajwadi Party MLA from Saharanpur, Sanjay Garg.

Mr. Adityanath said that the compensation amount had been issued into the bank account of the dependants of the 41 deceased through New India Insurance Company.

On August 17, eight more cases were sent to the insurance company for release of funds, he stated.

For the remaining 54 cases, funds would be issued as soon as the original certificates were received from the districts, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 4:07:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kin-of-41-corona-warriors-who-died-of-covid-19-given-compensation-adityanath/article35995586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY