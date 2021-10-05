Killing Raaj not Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief reiterates support for protesting farmers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday a targeted that BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of farmers during a protest, saying it was “killing Raj” not “Ram Rajya” in that State. The Trinamool Congress chairperson also attacked the BJP government at the Centre alleging that what was going in the country was not democracy but autocracy.

“They call it Ram Rajya. What kind of Rajya it is? It is killing raj,” Ms. Banerjee told reporters after visiting a gurudwara at Bhabanipur in her constituency.

At least eight persons were killed including four farmers who were allegedly run over by a vehicle inn the convoy of a Union Minister and four in subsequent violence.

“What is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there. People will impose Section 144 on them in the days to come. They are stopping delegations from visiting the locals there,” Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister reiterated her support to the farmers protesting against the farm laws and wondered whether awarding compensation to those who have lost family members can be a solution.

The Trinamool Congress has sent a five-member delegation of MPs including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet with the “families and stand beside them amid such difficult times”. The delegation left for U.P. on Monday afternoon.

Ms Banerjee also raised questions about the party’s delegation not allowed to visit different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh and Assam whereas BJP leaders were coming to West Bengal as “daily passengers”.