KIIT team wins The Hindu FIC, IPE College Quiz in Bhubaneswar

January 27, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Over 200 students from 33 colleges take part in the quiz competition jointly held by Hindu Future India Club and Institute of Public Enterprise

The Hindu Bureau

The finalists with their certificates at the College Quiz. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 200 undergraduate students participated in the College Quiz here last week, organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) at the Institution of Engineers (India) on Sachivalaya Marg.

The contest held on Thursday was the third of four such events planned, with the last one set to take place at Hyderabad later this month. Among the 100 teams representing 33 colleges, six reached the final round where Vedant Giri and Anurag Samantaray from KIIT emerged winners.

S. Mahapatra and Ananya Sahoo from College of Agriculture, OUAT, and K Jagannadh and Siddhardha Rout of OUTR secured second and third places, respectively.

Samarendra Kumar Mohanty, professor, IPE, congratulated the winners and thanked all the students for their overwhelming participation in the contest.

Addressed the students, he said IPE is recognised as a Centre of Excellence by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) under Ministry of Education and it offers various scholarships to deserving students.

