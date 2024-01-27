GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIIT team wins The Hindu FIC, IPE College Quiz in Bhubaneswar

Over 200 students from 33 colleges take part in the quiz competition jointly held by Hindu Future India Club and Institute of Public Enterprise

January 27, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
The finalists with their certificates at the College Quiz.

The finalists with their certificates at the College Quiz. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 200 undergraduate students participated in the College Quiz here last week, organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) at the Institution of Engineers (India) on Sachivalaya Marg.

The contest held on Thursday was the third of four such events planned, with the last one set to take place at Hyderabad later this month. Among the 100 teams representing 33 colleges, six reached the final round where Vedant Giri and Anurag Samantaray from KIIT emerged winners.

S. Mahapatra and Ananya Sahoo from College of Agriculture, OUAT, and K Jagannadh and Siddhardha Rout of OUTR secured second and third places, respectively.

Samarendra Kumar Mohanty, professor, IPE, congratulated the winners and thanked all the students for their overwhelming participation in the contest.

Addressed the students, he said IPE is recognised as a Centre of Excellence by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) under Ministry of Education and it offers various scholarships to deserving students.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.