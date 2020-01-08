Kidnapped child found dead in Jaipur after mother’s murder

A two-year-old child, who was kidnapped after the heinous murder of his mother at her residential apartment in Pratap Nagar, was found dead at the rear side of Unique Tower flats here on Wednesday.

His kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh from his father, who is a manager with the Indian Oil Corporation.

Grave injuries

The unidentified assailants had killed Shweta, 30, by slitting her throat with a knife and taken away her son, Shriyam, on Tuesday. Her grave head injuries indicated that she might also have been hit on the head with a pestle.

The murderers sent a text message to her husband, Rohit Tiwari, from Shweta's mobile phone with the demand for ransom.

When Mr. Tiwari, currently posted as fuel in-charge at Sanganer International Airport here, called back, he was asked to come with the money to Gandhi Nagar locality. No valuables were found missing from the apartment. Mr. Tiwari was not at home when the crime was committed and he arrived after the cops informed him of the murder.

Based on the assessment of the crime scene, the police suspect the involvement of someone close to the family. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Rahul Jain said the line of investigation had changed after the recovery of Shriyam's body and the emphasis of the police would be on finding out the motive for the double murder.

The couple and their son had shifted from New Delhi to Jaipur one-and-a-half years ago and were staying in Unique Tower’s flat on rent. Shweta's body, lying in a pool of blood, was first noticed by the maid who came to the flat on Tuesday evening and found the entrance door open.

‘Friendly entry’

A police team later found two cups of tea and snacks on the dining table and no signs of struggle between the assailants and the victim.

The crime has sent shock waves in the capital city, where such brutal murders take place very rarely in posh residential localities.