Kicked, abused in police custody, says Sadaf Jafar

Congress worker and social activist Sadaf Jafar on Tuesday alleged that not only did male police officers assault her in custody but they also subjected her to communal slurs and humiliation and asked her to “go to Pakistan”.

“They said ‘you are a Pakistani’,” Ms. Jafar told The Hindu after being released from jail, more than two weeks after her arrest following the violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Lucknow.

“They said ‘you eat here but sing songs of Pakistan. What have we not provided to you people? You are doing jobs here, getting to eat and also produce kids’,” she claimed.

Ms. Jafar, a single mother with two minor children, said the police accused her of receiving funds from Pakistan. She claimed that when she begged the police to allow her to inform her family of her detention on December 19, a male police officer beat her up while women constables slapped her multiple times and abused her.

“An officer walked up to me and pulled my hair — the whole strand of hair came off — and then he kicked me on my stomach and my knee,” Ms. Jafar alleged. “They used such filthy language that I can’t repeat it.”

Ms. Jafar and retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri were among the 14 persons granted bail by a Lucknow court on Saturday in connection with the violence.

Social activist and teacher Robin Verma and theatre artiste Deepak Mishra, who too were arrested in connection with the violence during the anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, were granted bail on Tuesday.

Ex-IPS officer ‘mistreated’

Mr. Darapuri (76), too, alleged mistreatment at the hands of the police. He claimed he was denied a blanket in the cold and was also not provided food for 24 hours. “On December 20, I was picked up from my house at 11 a.m. and kept the whole day at the Ghazipur police station and was taken to the Hazratganj police station in the evening. They showed my arrest at 7 p.m., and not 11 a.m., from some park,” he said.

“I didn’t have any [warm] clothes. They [police] refused to give me a blanket and food,” the septuagenarian said. The police also did not record his statement at the police station and fabricated it, he alleged.

Mr. Darapuri, who is also an Ambedkarite activist, said the arrests were an attempt by the government to suppress the voice of activists.

“The government was rattled by the manner in which the entire country opposed the law and adopted a tactic of suppression. They sent political and social activists to jail with the strategy that it would leave protesters outside without anyone to guide them. But the government has failed in it,” he said.

Mr. Darapuri was under house arrest on December 19 but was arrested the following day. During his house detention, he had posted on Facebook a photo of him holding a placard, which read “Save citizenship”, to express solidarity with the protesters.

He said he would continue to exercise his “democratic right to protest till the law [CAA] is withdrawn”.