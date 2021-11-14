Kickboxers among 5 women missing for a week in Assam

ULFA-I statement hints at their leaving home to join it in its hideout in Myanmar

Two kickboxers are among five women who have been missing in central and eastern Assam for a week.

A statement issued by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, which has extended its cessation of operations, has indicated they may have left home to join the outfit in its hideout in Myanmar.

The families of the women have lodged missing complaints after a video showing them trekking inside a forest was posted on social media. The video showed Nayanmani Chetia of Tinsukia district and Sabita Chetia of Dhemaji district — both had taken part in national-level kickboxing events — and three others from as many districts.

Nayanmani’s brother told local TV channels that she had gone out saying she would be participating in a tournament with the other girls. Her husband works in the State police and they have a six-year-old son, he said.

“We are working on the complaint and trying to trace her,” Tinsukia’s SP Debajit Deuri told The Hindu on Sunday. His counterparts in the other districts said the mobile phones of the women have been switched off.

There was speculation that the women were joining the ULFA-I, which issued a statement on Saturday saying “it is normal for people to join us because of our goal and ideals”.

A senior police officer said there have been several cases of young people leaving their families to join extremist groups. While some get caught on the way to the hideouts of such groups, some are arrested later.

“A few have surrendered after running away or quitting the groups they joined,” he said.