Khudiram belongs as much to India as he belongs to Bengal: Amit Shah

He was taking a swipe at Trinamool Congress’s ‘outsider’ jab at BJP by referring to the Freedom fighter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress’s ‘outsider’ jibe at the BJP, saying Freedom fighter Khudiram Bose belonged as much to India as he belonged to Bengal.

“Those who indulge in petty politics in Bengal, I have come to tell them that Khudiram belongs as much to India as he belongs to Bengal,” Mr. Shah who visited the native village of the Freedom fighter in Paschim Medinipur district, said.

The Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the State, said today was the day of martyrdom of Ramprasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh. “Pt. Ramprasad Bismil was much from person from U.P. as he was from Bengal. Those who had sacrificed their lives in the Freedom struggle would have never have imagined of such petty politics,” he stated and stressed that one had to rise above such “petty politics”.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shah visited the house where Swami Vivekananda was born in north Kolkata. Mr. Shah said the ideals of swamiji were more relevant in the present times than in the times he lived. Mr. Shah will have lunch at a farmer’s home in Paschim Medinpur district.

The highlight of Mr. Shah’s visit to the State is a public rally in Midnapore in the day, where a number of Trinamool Congress leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, are likely to join the BJP.

According to reports, nine sitting MLAs, six from the Trinamool Congress and three from other parties, and a sitting MP of the Trinamool Congress will join the BJP at the rally.