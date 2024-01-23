ADVERTISEMENT

Khichdi scam: ED remand of Sena (UBT) man extended

January 23, 2024 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The “proceeds of crime” received by Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan, an accused in a money laundering case, were used to buy properties and for investment in dairy business, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed before a court here on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The special PMLA court in Mumbai extended Mr. Chavan’s ED custody till January 25 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the distribution of ‘khichdi’ to migrants during the COVID-19 period.

He later moved the Bombay High Court claiming his arrest was illegal and also challenged the legality and validity of the order passed by a special court here granting his custody to the Enforcement Directorate on January 18

