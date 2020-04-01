Khattar government is using health emergency to make political points, says Hooda

The Haryana government is trying to derive political mileage even during a national health emergency by putting photos of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy, Dushyant Chautala, on hand sanitisers, Congress leader Deepender Hooda said on Wednesday.

Speaking with The Hindu, Mr. Hooda alleged that the decision to put labels with Mr. Khattar and Mr. Chautala's photos led to a further delay in distributing sanitisers to people, especially at a time, when they have been hit hard by an acute shortage.

“The distillers, who were making these bottles, were forced to put the stickers on the bottles. They were told that their stocks won't be lifted if the stickers are not there,” said the newly elected Rajya Sabha member.

“In the middle of a lockdown, when all printers are closed, this decision [putting labels with CM and Deputy CM's photos] resulted in delayed supplies by two-three days to a week in some cases,” Mr. Hooda alleged.

“It was unfortunate that the State government was trying to do politics even during a national crisis. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji called for everyone to come together in India's fight against Corona, everyone has contributed. From block level to every member of the Legislative Assembly to common citizens have offered whatever they could. In such a situation, for the government to try and take credit is quite cheap.” If sanitizers were bought by the BJP or their ally, the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), with their own resources, then the Opposition couldn't have objected, he said.

“Personally, I may not agree to put such stickers during a health emergency but then I would have held back my judgement. But here public funds are being used for propaganda. Ever since this crisis started, if you see the Congress party’s or my own response, we have tried our best to support the government, either in raising resources or in some other way But the government should also realise its responsibility during unprecedented times,” he added.