Other States

Haryana CM contributes ₹5.10 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Manohar Lal.   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Sunday gave a cheque of ₹5.10 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to an official statement, Mr Khattar gave the cheque amounting ₹5,10,000 to the committee of 'Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Tirtha Shetra Nyas Nidhi Samparan Abhiyan', Haryana.

Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dr Surendra Jain, among others were also present jon the occasion.

A portrait of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple was also presented to the chief minister, the statement said.

Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has been set up to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 6:44:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/khattar-contributes-510-lakh-for-construction-of-ram-temple-in-ayodhya/article33709850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY