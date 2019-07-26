‘Kharif crop scenario in Odisha alarming’

The Odisha government on Friday termed the kharif crop scenario alarming with 25 out of the 30 districts in the State recording deficient rainfall in the current monsoon.

Making a statement on the prevailing dry spell in the State Assembly, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said: “The government is reviewing the situation on a daily basis. If it does not rain for next three days, agriculture operation will be adversely impacted. At many places, transplantation of paddy saplings could not be done due to inadequate water available.”

Of the 314 blocks in the State, the rainfall has been normal in 79 blocks while 235 blocks have got deficit rainfall. In 21 blocks, the rain deficit has touched as high as 60%.

According to the Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment department, as of now paddy and non-paddy crops have been taken up only in 25,80,579 hectares, which is 41% of the total cultivable area in the State.

Water reserve falling

Due to scanty rainfall, inflow into water reservoirs has been negligible, as a result of which it could not be utilised for irrigation purposes. Around this time last year, water reserve in major reservoirs was 28.28% of total live storage capacity. This year, it has dropped to 15.66%. The situation has turned worse as water level was gauged below dead storage level in 2,160 out of the 2,699 small reservoirs.