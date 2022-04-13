Khargone violence: M.P. govt. sets up claims tribunal to recover damages from rioters

BJP Yuva Morcha members protest against Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on Khargone violence, in Jabalpur, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 13, 2022 10:28 IST

The move comes after the violence in the city during the Ram Navami festival on April 10, 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone city, an official said on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A gazette notification for setting up of the tribunal was issued on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. he said.

According to the notification, the tribunal has been formed as per provisions of the Public and Private Property Recovery Act-2021, for hearing cases pertaining to the assessment of damages during the violence in Khargone city on Sunday.

The tribunal, headed by retired district judge Shivkumar Mishra and also comprising retired State government secretary Prabhat Parashar, will complete the work in a period of three months, the notification said.

The tribunal will also ensure the recovery of damages from the rioters involved in such cases, it added.

After the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and for the recovery of damages from the rioters.

Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, officials earlier said.