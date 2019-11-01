Kharghar police hunt for conman who targets builders

A conman who is on bail in a June 2018 case appears to have got back to doing what he is best at: cheating builders.

Kharghar police are on the lookout for a Milind Lavate, who cheated a Pune builder of ₹31.5 lakh, promising him a bank loan of Rs. 100 crore for his project.

In June 2018, Mumbai police had arrested Mr. Lavate on charges of cheating various builders by promising them hefty loans for their projects. The accused was on bail in that case.

According to police, he impersonated as a senior bureaucrat and moved around in high-end cars bearing VIP passes and fake stickers of government departments.

Mr. Lavate has finished Class XII and had earlier worked as a loan processing agent for a private bank from where he got the idea of cheating people in the name of offering hefty loans.

In the case registered with the Kharghar police, Naresh Agrawal (50), a builder from Hadapsar, Pune, wanted to construct a building on a 250-acre lot in Solapur. In 2017, he had met one Suraj Singh from the construction fraternity, who told him he could help him get a loan and introduced him to Mr. Lavate.

Mr. Agarwal met Mr Lavate, who claimed to be the owner of Paryay Finances, at Hotel Three Star wherein Mr. Lavate asked him for ₹10.5 lakh as fees, which he paid. Later, Mr. Lavate demanded ₹15 lakh and then ₹6 lakh as processing fees.

Many months later, Mr. Agarwal asked Mr. Lavate to pay back the money, following which he gave him a cheque which bounced.

Mr. Agarwal also contacted Mr. Singh, but met with no success. He then registered a case with the Kharghar police. “We are on the lookout for the accused, who was not available at his residence. The Mumbai police has more than 30 cases against him,” said police inspector Mahesh Patil from Kharghar police station.