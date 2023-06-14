Khap members, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

June 14, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Chandigarh

Activists of some Khaps and farmers on June 14, wednesday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and other issues.

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and imposed a blockade.

Vehicles were seen stranded on the road as a result of this.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain told PTI that they were trying to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade.

Mr. Dalal told reporters at the site that as part of his outfit's Haryana Bandh call, twenty-five demands had been raised, including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee of crop MSP (Minimum Support Price) and enhanced compensation for land.

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike failed to evoke any response and life remained normal.

Additional police were deployed In Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak.

A few days ago, a meeting had been convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar where the strike call was given in support of the demands.

