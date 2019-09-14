Khandu unveils unique hydropower project

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the State’s first community-managed mini-hydroelectric project at Dikshi village in West Kameng district. The project is also the first independent power project of its kind in the Northeast.

Developed by a Hyderabad-based firm, the 24 kW Dikshi Hydroelectric Project on the Phudungto river is expected to produce 112.40 gigawatt hours of electricity for meeting the power needs of East and West Kameng districts besides major defence establishments.

“Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to be a major generator of hydroelectric power. Smaller, sustainable projects that address ecological concerns are the way forward. Dikshi is such an example as well as proof that the government need not be involved in such projects,” Mr. Khandu said.

Social entrepreneur D.K. Thongdok, also a builder mini and micro hydro-power projects, said Dikshi has been envisaged as a sustainable community-based project to be managed and maintained by the local people. “The project has been completed in four years since commencement in 2016,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has been in the news for mega hydroelectric projects that have been facing opposition from locals and green groups. One such project is the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower project straddling Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, lying incomplete since 2011 because of protests from people living in downstream areas.