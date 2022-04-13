Khambhat riots were pre-planned: Gujarat Police

Sleeper cell modules were financed from abroad and turned active by clerics, police say

A policeman at the site after a communal clash during the Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar, on April 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two days after communal clashes in which one person was killed in Khambhat while several others were injured in Himatnagar, Gujarat Police on Wednesday claimed that the Khambhat riots were “pre-planned and financed” by sleeper cell modules, and instigated by local clerics.

In both places, communal riots broke out during processions for Ram Navami, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells and deploy more policemen in sensitive areas. The police have lodged multiple first information reports (FIR) and have arrested more than 30 people in connection with the clashes.

On Wednesday, while sharing details with the media on the Khambhat riots in central Gujarat, the police claimed that the local sleeper cell modules were “financed from abroad” and were turned active by clerics.

“During the Ram Navami rath yatra in Khambat, one incident of stone pelting and arson occurred in which one person died while several others were injured. The police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) that includes cyber experts to probe the case,” Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said.

“Their motive was to ensure that no such yatra takes place in the future. The main accused, Razzak Hussain Patel Maulvi, is from the nearby dargah. He came to know about the police permission given for the yatra and started the whole conspiracy,” Mr. Rajian said.

According to the probe by the police, the main accused created different groups of people, who were assigned the task of bringing people from different districts. Some people were tasked with executing the attack and some were asked to manage the finances, the police said.

“It was pre-planned and as per their planning, just a day before the riots, the accused had sent their families to different places to execute their plans of creating communal disturbances. We have recovered chats, audio recordings and messages,” Mr. Rajian told the media.

The police are also investigating bank details related to the money and to find out who approached foreign nationals to raise finances for creating enmity between different communities during the religious procession.