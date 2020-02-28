Khallikote University’s status changed

The Odisha government has decided to change the status of Khallikote University in Berhampur from a cluster university to unitary university.

A notification issued by the Department of Higher Education on Wednesday stated that Khallikote University had not functioned “as per true spirit of a cluster university, so necessity was felt to rather covert it into a unitary university”.

With its changed status, Khallikote University will now focus on intensive research activities, said the notification. Khallikote University was established in 2015 as a cluster university having jurisdiction over five institutions in Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Gopalpur. Its constituent colleges were Khallikote Autonomous College, SBRG Autonomous College, Binayak Acharya College of Berhampur, Government Science College of Chhatrapur and Gopalpur Degree College.

As the status of Khallikote University has been changed to unitary university, it will no more have these colleges under it. The recent notification has directed these five colleges to be disaffiliated from the Khallikote University and be re-affiliated to the Berhampur University with effect from June 1, 2020.

But the students of these five colleges already enrolled under the banner of Khallikote University will continue their studentship under the Khallikote University till completion of their courses.