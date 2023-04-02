ADVERTISEMENT

Khalistani outfit threatens Assam CM 

April 02, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - GUWAHATI

A person claiming to be Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikh for Justice outfit advises Himanta Biswa Sarma to stay out of the fight between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian government 

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bihwa Sarma. File. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

A Khalistani outfit has advised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to “stay out of the fight between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian government”, or face dire consequences.

A person claiming to be Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the separatist Sikh for Justice (SFJ), called up some journalists in Assam on April 2, to issue a warning to Mr. Sarma.

“Pro-Khalistan supporters imprisoned in Assam are being tortured. Listen very carefully, Chief Minister Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime. So, do not fall prey to this conflict,” the person said.

“We are seeking the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. If your government continues to torture and harass the six (Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh aides lodged in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail), you will be held accountable,” he said.

The police crackdown on the members of Waris Punjab De began on March 18, weeks after he and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, to secure the release of an arrested man. But Amritpal Singh has eluded capture so far.

Six of his arrested aides were shifted to the eastern Assam jail.

Assam’s Additional Director-General of Police (Special Branch), Hiren Nath said the input (threat call) had been shared with Central agencies for verifying its authenticity, and all Superintendents of Police had been alerted.

