Khaira withdraws resignation as MLA

Punjabi Ekta Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday withdrew his resignation as MLA.
In a statement, Mr. Khaira said he took the decision, keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of Bholath, his constituency.
Mr. Khaira, who was elected to the Assembly in 2017 as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, was expelled from the party later. He contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as Punjabi Ekta Party candidate from Bathinda after resigning from the Assembly in April.
The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the immediate disqualification of Mr. Khaira for leaving the parent party and forming a new outfit. Its senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mr. Khaira’s attempt to withdraw his resignation by approaching the Speaker amounted to perpetuating a fraud on the Constitution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.