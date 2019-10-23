Khaira withdraws resignation as MLA

Punjabi Ekta Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday withdrew his resignation as MLA.

In a statement, Mr. Khaira said he took the decision, keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of Bholath, his constituency.

Mr. Khaira, who was elected to the Assembly in 2017 as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, was expelled from the party later. He contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as Punjabi Ekta Party candidate from Bathinda after resigning from the Assembly in April.

The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the immediate disqualification of Mr. Khaira for leaving the parent party and forming a new outfit. Its senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mr. Khaira’s attempt to withdraw his resignation by approaching the Speaker amounted to perpetuating a fraud on the Constitution.