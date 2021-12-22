Khadse’s wife gets protection from arrest

The Bombay High Court extended the protection from arrest to Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse’s wife Mandakini till January 12, in a case of alleged dubious land deal in Pune.

A single Bench of Justice Nitin Sambre was hearing a plea filed by Ms. Khadse on October 13 seeking pre-arrest bail in the case. She is charged under several sections of the money laundering Act and the IPC.

Her plea, filed by advocate Mohan Tekavde, said she is a senior citizen and listed a number of medical conditions she suffers from. The plea mentions that this is the only case against her and she has been cooperating with the investigation and appeared before the Enforcement Directorate 15 times.

On October 21, the Bench had granted interim protection to Mr. Khadse in the same case.