‘Khadi not only a cloth, it’s a symbol of our identity’

Laying emphasis on the Gandhian principles of truth, simplicity and non-violence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called for connecting the youths with khadi to instil self-respect and confidence among them. Adoption of khadi products would help end differentiation between the rich and poor, he said.

Mr. Gehlot, known as a votary of Gandhian philosophy, inaugurated an international conference on globalisation of khadi here. Gandhian thinkers, academicians, experts and fashion designers will deliberate on various aspects of Mahatma Gandhi's life, production capacity of khadi and export potential of khadi products during two days of the conference.

Women’s empowerment

Mr. Gehlot said khadi should be promoted in all sections of society, as it was not only a source of employment in the rural areas, but was also a major factor contributing to women’s empowerment. “Khadi is not only a piece of cloth. It is a symbol of our identity, which connects us with our history and traditions.”

The conference was organised jointly by the State Khadi & Village Industries Board and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Mr. Gehlot said the State government's recent decision to give 50% rebate in the prices of khadi clothes had led to an increase in their sale and immensely helped the khadi institutions.

The Chief Minister said the State government would formulate policies for promoting employment in the khadi sector and help establish khadi looms in the villages. This would also attract the younger generation to the khadi sector for livelihood opportunities, he added.

Industries Minister Parsadilal Meena, Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, Gram Bharati Samiti chairman Bhawani Shankar Kusum, CII-Rajasthan chairman Anand Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Subodh Agarwal, designer-activist Shalini Sheth Amin and fashion designer Ritu Beri were among those who attended the inaugural session.