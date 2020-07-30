Key-jabbing incident | No action against Rampura residents, assures Uttarakhand CM

Cases lodged against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police station, after a key was jabbed into a man’s forehead by a policeman, will be withdrawn, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday.
Mr. Rawat gave the assurance to a delegation of residents of Rudrapur’s Rampura ward, led by the victim’s grandfather, that met him on his visit here.
“No action will be taken against any Rampura resident and all the 150 cases lodged against unidentified people in connection with the incident will be withdrawn,” Mr. Rawat said.
Police had lodged cases against 150 unidentified people for attacking the Kotwali in the wake of the incident.
A policeman had allegedly jabbed a key into the forehead of a man following an argument over not wearing a helmet in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand late on Monday evening, leaving him injured.
People gathered at the spot after the incident and created a ruckus demanding action against the policemen. DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had said that three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in connection with the incident.
