Other States

Key accused in kidnap, murder of boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur dies in hospital

The main accused in the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, police said on Monday.

After the body of the boy was found floating in Bargi dam canal on Sunday, the police arrested Rahul alias Monu Vishwakarma (30), Malay Rai (25) and Karan Jaggi (24) for the crime.

The accused, despite receiving ₹8 lakh ransom from the boy’s family, possibly killed the minor as he had recognised Vishwakarma as an acquaintance of his father, who is a transporter, a police official said.

After his arrest, Vishwakarma fell ill and was admitted to a government medical college and hospital in Jabalpur for treatment where he died on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police G.P. Khandel said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to the police, the boy was kidnapped from Dhanvantari Nagar area in Jabalpur on Thursday when he went to buy some items from a shop near his home. On Sunday, the police found his body floating in Bargi dam canal near Bichua village, located around 20 km from here, a police official said.

It is suspected that the boy was strangulated with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped into the canal, he said. The accused claimed they committed the crime as they were jobless and without money for the past one month, the official said. They demanded ₹2 crore and then settled for ₹8 lakh, which was paid to them, but the child had been murdered by then, he said.

Comments
Related Articles

Bangladesh PM sends puja gifts to Mamata Banerjee

Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA, there is no credible alternative: Bashishtha Narayan Singh

Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

Ballia firing: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

NCW seeks explanation from Kamal Nath for his remarks against Madhya Pradesh Minister

TRP case: Issue summons to Arnab Goswami before arraignment, says Bombay High Court

Bihar Assembly polls | 2 big issues that put Nitish Kumar down in 4 places

Maharashtra rains: Stop indulging in mud-slinging, Uddhav Thackeray urges Opposition

Coronavirus | No visitors allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal: Calcutta High Court

It’s up to BJP’s Khadse to decide on joining NCP: Pawar

Bhadohi MLA booked on charge of raping Varanasi singer

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra SDMA to take decision on Nanded gurudwara Dusshera procession

Punjab House special session begins, farm bill likely to be tabled tomorrow

Farooq questioning: BJP employing agencies after failing to fight politically, says National Conference

Monsoon havoc | Maharashtra must borrow to cope with ‘unprecedented economic crisis’, says Pawar

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association case

Will observe two-hour silence to atone for Kamal Nath’s ‘indecent remarks’ against woman Minister, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mizoram revokes prohibitory order from area along Tripura border

Samajwadi Party seeks applications from probable candidates for 2022 U.P. Assembly polls
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 6:45:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/key-accused-in-kidnap-murder-of-boy-in-madhya-pradeshs-jabalpur-dies-in-hospital/article32893233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY