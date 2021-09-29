Other States

Kerala man arrested at Imphal airport for smuggling gold

One person from Kerala, identified as Mohammad Shariff, has been arrested at the Imphal international airport while trying to smuggle out more than 900 gram of gold worth over ₹ 42 lakh, a statement by the CISF on Wednesday said.

The man, arrested on Monday, was scheduled to travel from Imphal to Delhi in an Air India flight. The CISF personnel checking him became suspicious and took him to the medical examination room. It was established that he had stuffed four packets of gold inside his rectum. The man was put under arrest and was subjected to preliminary interrogation.

In the past, several persons, including some women, had been arrested at the airport for trying to smuggle out gold in this manner. Sources said gold was smuggled out of Myanmar through Manipur’s border town, Moreh.


