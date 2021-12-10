Ken-Betwa project a boon for Bundelkhand, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal

10 December 2021 01:18 IST

‘It will lead to increase in agricultural output in the region’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursdaythat the Ken-Betwa river link project will lead to prosperity for the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Union Cabinet for approving the project.

The Centre on Wednesday cleared the funding and implementation of the project and sanctioned ₹39,317 crore for it.

Advertising

Advertising

Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh would benefit upon completion of the river link, said an official.

In addition, 103 mega watt of hydropower and 27 mega watt of solar power will be generated from the project, he said.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed in the presence of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister to prepare the detailed DPR of the project.

Mr. Chouhan said the linking of rivers will increase agricultural production and lead to prosperity. A new dawn of development and progress will be ushered in Bundelkhand when the project takes shape.

Ken-Betwa link is the first endevour under the National River Linking Project.