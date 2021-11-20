Other States

Kejriwal's Saturday visit to Punjab postponed to November 22

File Image. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Chandigarh 20 November 2021 08:30 IST
Updated: 20 November 2021 08:30 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was to visit Moga on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said its national convener Arvind Kejriwal's Saturday visit to poll-bound Punjab has been postponed to November 22.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was to visit Moga on Saturday.

"AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mission Punjab' tour, which was scheduled to start from Moga, has been postponed for November 22," a party release stated.

Advertising
Advertising

The AAP will hold 'Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath' at all district headquarters of the state on November 20 in the wake of the Centre's announcement of repealing the farm laws.

The in-charges and volunteers of every district will pray for the progress and prosperity of Punjab, said the statement.

All volunteers of the AAP's Punjab unit will participate in the celebrations, it added.

Comments
More In Other States
Punjab
Read more...